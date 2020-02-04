Video released: Suspect accused of stealing St. Charles Deputy’s SUV

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New video is released of a suspect just before deputies say he stole a St. Charles Deputy’s SUV.
Police say the suspect was handcuffed and put in the back of the unit after a deputy discovered him shooting up heroin in a car parked in the back of a St. Rose gas station.
As deputies investigated, they say the suspect took off in the deputy’s SUV. A chase began down Airline Highway towards New Orleans.
One of the deputies got into an accident at Airline and David Dr. State Police investigated and told FOX 8, the deputy was not hurt, but two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Meanwhile, the suspect got away and showed up on surveillance video in New Orleans in the 700 block of Tolendano Street.
The video captured the suspect pulling up around 6 Monday morning. He gets out of the SUV and stands next to the stolen vehicle for a few minutes and appears to be wiping the vehicle down. He even turns on the dome light of the SUV at one point. Eventually, he casually walks away and then he’s caught on a different camera walking fast and then running towards Walmart.
The NOPD says it’s investigating a car theft at Walmart on Tchoupitoulas, but they haven’t yet connected the stolen car to the St. Charles Parish suspect. Meanwhile, police continue to search for him.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.