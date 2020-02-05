12 bitten by ‘aggressive’ dogs in NJ neighborhood; owner charged

At least 12 bitten in dogs' reign of terror on NJ neighborhood
February 5, 2020 at 12:25 AM CST - Updated February 5 at 12:25 AM

LITTLE EGG HARBOR, N.J. (News 12/CNN) - Animal control officers have taken three dogs into custody after officials say they terrorized a New Jersey neighborhood, biting at least 12 people in the last several months.

Six people, including John Kita, were bitten in the latest incident Monday in Little Egg Harbor, N.J., with one woman sustaining a serious injury, according to police. Kita says he was lucky to only be bitten on the leg.

“They came around the van, as I was vacuuming. I was trying to fend them off, and suddenly, one just lunged at me and bit me in the upper leg,” Kita said. “It was a scary incident. I’ve been here over 40 years, and nothing like this has ever happened.”

Press Release 02/04/2020

PRESS RELEASE On Monday February 3rd at approximately 2:15pm Little Egg Harbor Police responded to the area of Lake Winnipesaukee Drive in reference to a dog bite. Upon arrival, officers found a 69 year old female and a 40 year old male with multiple dog bites and three loose dogs who were well known to our officers and residents of the area. Over the course of the next hour, officers and residents frantically attempted to contain the animals as they continued to terrorize the neighborhood. A total of 6 residents were bitten. On at least 7 occasions in the last 4 months, Little Egg Police have responded to calls regarding these dogs. In total we count at least 12 bite victims, and unconfirmed reports of others. The owner of these animals had been issued multiple summonses in relation to these prior incidents. On December 10th 2019, after one such incident, the dogs were removed by animal control and remarkably, returned to the owner at some point. Again yesterday, our officers were eventually able to contain the animals and turn them over to animal control without further endangering residents of the neighborhood. These officers should be lauded for their efforts. We would like to extend our sympathies to the victims and all of the residents of that neighborhood. Yesterday's events were horrific, and nobody should live in fear of allowing their children to play outside, walk down the street or simply get the mail. The Little Egg Harbor Police Department will do everything in its power to ensure these dogs are never returned and allowed to menace this neighborhood in the future. This is an active investigation, and we will keep the community apprised of its resolution. Thank You to the residents who assisted yesterday, and thank ALL OF YOU for your continued support!

Posted by Little Egg Harbor Township Police Department on Tuesday, February 4, 2020

The Little Egg Harbor Police Department released a video on their Facebook page showing one resident fighting off the dogs with a metal pole.

“There were six incidents, at least, that we know of,” Chief Richard Buzby Jr. said. "The residents in some cases were terrified. Some of the victims were elderly. We were but an hour window away from having school children on the street from the school buses.”

Buzby says the three dogs involved in Monday afternoon’s attack were already known to the department because they have attacked several times over the last four months. The total number of victims has now reached at least 12.

“There’s a proper way of training them to be a guard dog and a proper way of training them to be a house pet, but aggressive dogs like that, that’s not tolerated,” resident Glenn Jonson said.

The owner of the dogs, identified by neighbors as 26-year-old Esau Morales, faces multiple charges from animal control. The dogs have reportedly been escaping through a fenced-in yard.

The dogs are being held at the Ocean County Animal Shelter. Buzby says he doesn’t know if they will be euthanized, but he is working to make sure they are not allowed back in the traumatized neighborhood.

Copyright 2020 News 12 New Jersey LLC, John Kita, Little Egg Harbor Police Department/Facebook via CNN. All rights reserved.