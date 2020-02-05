Bruce: Rain Returns-Few Strong/Severe Storms Possible

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A strong cold front will move into Louisiana later today. Ahead of the front conditions will be favorable for a few strong to severe storms. A tornado can’t be ruled out along with damaging straight line winds. The best chance for storms will be from the afternoon and into the evening hours.
Overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning a cold rain will spread across the area. Thursday will start wet but a gusty and drier west wind moves in during the afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Friday and the weekend look nice and dry. A stray shower is possible north of the lake on Saturday but otherwise it will be mostly sunny and mild.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.