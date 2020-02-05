City Attorney: We have made the OSHA investigation a priority

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The top attorney for the Cantrell Administration says they are doing everything possible to aid ongoing investigations into the deadly collapse of the Hard Rock Hotel and will continue to do so.
"Yes, we have made the OSHA investigation a priority and we have been collaborating with OSHA and providing all necessary information to help to facilitate their findings, whatever those findings are, and at the same time we know that there are concurrent investigations ongoing with the OIG and as he's referenced with state and federal partners,” said city attorney Sunni LeBeouf.
LeBeouf said the NOPD is in possession of some evidence it took from the scene early on.
"At the time of the collapse, search warrants were issued by NOPD and information and, or evidence was taken from the scene for further assessment and evaluation,” LeBeouf said. “The NOPD is still in possession of those items which were gathered at the scene of the incident, the scene of the collapse.
LeBeouf was asked if the administration has received any subpoenas related to the collapse.
“So, I can share with you that the administration has responded to any, and all requests that are specific to the Hard Rock investigation and will continue to cooperate and provide any and all information that may be helpful in evaluating the cause of the incident,” she said.
The city hired former U.S. Attorney Kenneth Polite to Investigate the Safety and Permits Department after a former employee was indicted. LeBeouf said that ex-employee was fired before Mayor Cantrell took office.
Polite’s firm, Morgan Lewis, which is located out of state is conducting an external probe into the Department of Safety and Permits.
"Mr. Polite was retained to assist with that external investigation. I think those conversations probably started in October, or November, [the] investigation began sometime after that, but his work is not specific to the Hard Rock to be clear,” said LeBeouf.
She said the administration wants to ensure that Safety and Permits is operating as it should.
“The goal of the administration is to make sure that we identify what is occurring, and if there are issues we identify those issues and we look at how we can be consistent or operate in a manner consistent with best practices around the country and how do we make sure if there was misconduct in the past, what occurred, and how can we make sure that never happens again,” LeBeouf stated.
LeBeouf said the cost of the one-year contract for Polite is less than $100,000.
“We have a team of very competent and professional attorneys from Morgan Lewis working on this investigative matter, and the cost of the contract is $50,000. Morgan Lewis' associated costs are at a substantial and significant discount from Morgan Lewis' traditional hourly fees, and the City is confident in Morgan Lewis' capacity to successfully complete the requested scope of work,” said LeBeouf.
She said the administration is committed to protecting the interests of the city’s residents.
"This administration has done everything reasonably within its power to make sure that those individuals, and, or entities who are responsible for this building collapse are held accountable,” said LeBeouf.
