David: Stormy start to Thursday as colder air moves in

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A strong cold front will move through after midnight putting an end to the severe weather threat but rain and storms will continue thru the first half of Thursday.
Expect off and on storms tonight as the cold front nears the region. Once the front moves through, temperatures will start to fall as rain lingers into Thursday morning. Some of the rain could remain on the heavy side before all of this mess moves off to the east during the later morning hours. By Thursday afternoon we are dry but cold as temperatures hold in the low 50s.
After a cold start on Friday, we quickly see temperatures moderate. It’s back to near 70 by the weekend with some sun and clouds. Overall the weekend is looking quite nice as we enter the start of the Carnival parade season. Our next chance for rain doesn’t arrive until next week.
