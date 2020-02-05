Hail falls across metro area

Two strong storms pushed through the New Orleans metro area Wednesday afternoon February 5, 2020 dropping hail.
The National Weather Service in Slidell issued severe thunderstorm warnings about 1:15 pm as a storm producing hail moved through the west bank of Jefferson and Orleans parishes across the Mississippi River and into parts of Uptown, the CBD and towards the parish line with St. Bernard.
A second storm farther south also prompted a warning for central Jefferson parish, Plaquemines and St. Bernard. Viewers reported hail pea size to nearly a half an inch.
A scaffold fell reported due to the high winds with the storm at a downtown hotel.
A tornado watch is active Wednesday afternoon for west Louisiana and central Mississippi. Our risk for strong storms, hail, gusty winds and possible tornadic development continues into Wednesday evening overnight into Thursday morning. Check out the photos and videos submitted to Fox 8.