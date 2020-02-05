Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

MISSISSIPPI-CRIMINAL JUSTICE
Judge: Mississippi parole officers 'underpaid & overworked'
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers are seeking ways to improve a prison system shaken by recent deadly violence, and a related problem is looming. A judge said Tuesday that parole officers are “woefully underpaid and overworked." Circuit Judge Prentiss Harrell said the officers often handle hundreds of cases each. That has contributed to an increase in the prison population, because a growing number of ex-inmates are being returned to prison for parole violations. Mississippi remains one of the nation's poorest states, with one of the highest incarceration rates. At least 15 inmates have died in its prison system since late December. Most were in the state penitentiary at Parchman.
FRENCH QUARTER FESTIVAL
Tank and the Bangas, Irma Thomas headline FQ Fest
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Grammy-nominated Tank and the Bangas is among the headliners for the 2020 French Quarter Festival scheduled to be held April 16-19 in New Orleans, Event producers French Quarter Festivals Inc. revealed Tuesday at a news conference that Tarriona “Tank” Bell, whose band was recently nominated for a best new artist Grammy award, is the featured performer on the 37th annual fetival's promotional posters and advertisements. Other returning favorites include Irma Thomas, Ellis Marsalis, and Amanda Shaw. A full schedule with performance times and stage assignments will be released in March.
AMTRAK-ALABAMA
Mobile vote moves Gulf Coast closer to Amtrak resumption
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A vote by the city council in Mobile, Alabama, has moved the Gulf Coast one step closer to a resumption of Amtrak service. News outlets report that members voted 6-1 on Tuesday to approve a grant application for restoring passenger train service to the city. The train would link New Orleans and Mobile twice daily with stops in Mississippi in Pascagoula, Biloxi, Gulfport, and Bay St. Louis. Mobile would be asked to pay $3 million over three years, and the state could be asked to help. The states of Louisiana and Mississippi have already committed millions. Amtrak service ceased along the coast after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
FUGITIVE'S FAKED DEATH
Fugitive accused of faking death extradited to Mississippi
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man accused of sexually assaulting a teenager then faking his own death is being extradited from Oklahoma to Mississippi. The U.S. Marshals Service said in a statement that 43-year-old Jacob Blair Scott was arrested Thursday at an RV park in Oklahoma. He had been added to the agency's most wanted list one day earlier, but hadn't been seen since July 2018 when he was accused of faking his own suicide. News outlets report Scott was ordered Friday to be returned to Mississippi. When he arrives, he'll get a public defender and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department will continue investigating.
SEVERE STORMS-DEEP SOUTH
Slow-moving storm system prompts fear of flooding in South
ATLANTA (AP) — Forecasters say a slow-moving storm system could dump up to 5 inches of rain in some parts of the South, prompting flood watches. The National Weather Service says that two-dozen counties in north Georgia will be under a flood watch through Friday morning, where some rainfall amounts could eclipse 5 inches. Heavy rains early Tuesday were soaking large parts of Mississippi and Alabama as the system headed east towards Georgia. The national Storm Prediction Center says the system could also bring a few tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and hail to parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama on Wednesday.
MISSISSIPPI-COMPUTER SCIENCE EDUCATION
Tech firm: Mississippi must require computer science classes
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A telecommunications company wants Mississippi to require schools to teach computer science. C Spire ran a TV ad during the Super Bowl. It had actors playing economic development officials in other states. They thanked Mississippi for not requiring computer science. The ad says Mississippi is losing high-paying tech jobs. C Spire is based in Ridgeland, Mississippi. The company's CEO, Hu Mena, says other states are investing in technology education and Mississippi should do the same. A bill has not yet been filed. The House Education Committee chairman says policymakers need to come up with a program that works.