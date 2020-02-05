Law enforcement warning about “Gray Death” heroin in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Law enforcement has issued a warning about a deadly form of heroin found in Louisiana.
It’s called “Gray Death” and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office says it’s the first time the agency has seen the drug in their parish. According to the Sheriff’s Office, it contains a lethal combination of heroin and fentanyl. Law enforcement says just touching or inhaling the drug can be fatal.
The drug is also on the DEA’s radar.
“This stuff is scary. It is death. It is heroin mixed with, fentanyl is in it. You’re finding these new designer drugs mixed in it like the U-47700 that came out a few years ago that was killing a lot of people up in the northeast and there could even be carfentanil in it which is 100,000 times more potent than morphine," DEA Special Agent Debbie Webber said.
The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office says the public should never pick up or touch the drug. If you come across it, you are urged to call and report it to law enforcement.
