Man apprehended in connection to theft of St. Charles Parish police SUV

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - St. Charles Parish authorities say they’ve arrested the man who stole a deputy’s vehicle and took them on a chase.
Deputies say they found 31-year old Michael John in the New Orleans area at around 8 p.m. and detained him without incident.
John was handcuffed and put in the back seat of a cruiser yesterday in St. Rose, but while the deputy was outside the vehicle, investigators say john got into the front seat and took off. They chased him down Airline Highway towards New Orleans. During the chase, one deputy got into a wreck at Airline and David Drive.
Michael John is being transported to St. Charles Parish for questioning and will be booked into jail for charges of theft of a motor vehicle, theft, aggravated flight from an officer, and aggravated escape.
NOPD says he then ditched the cruiser in the 700 block of Toledano Street.
