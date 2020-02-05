WATCH LIVE: Coach O recaps National Signing Day for LSU Tigers

WATCH LIVE: Coach O recaps National Signing Day for LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
February 5, 2020 at 5:43 AM CST - Updated February 5 at 2:37 PM

The LSU Tigers added three more players for National Signing Day on Feb. 5, 2020. Head coach Ed Orgeron will give a recap on the 2020 class during a media conference scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

**Four-star wide receiver Alex Adams of South Pike in Magnolia, Miss. has officially signed with LSU.

**Four-star wide receiver Kevontre Bradford of Lancaster High in Lancaster, Texas has officially signed with LSU.

**Four-star cornerback Dwight McGlothern of Klein Oak in Spring, Texas has officially signed with LSU.

Five-star defensive tackle Jordan Burch signed with South Carolina over LSU.

The Tigers have the No. 4 recruiting class for 2020 with 22 signees. They have three open spots remaining.

