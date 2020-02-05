WATCH LIVE: Coach O recaps National Signing Day for LSU Tigers

The LSU Tigers added three more players for National Signing Day on Feb. 5, 2020. Head coach Ed Orgeron will give a recap on the 2020 class during a media conference scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.
**Four-star wide receiver Alex Adams of South Pike in Magnolia, Miss. has officially signed with LSU.
**Four-star wide receiver Kevontre Bradford of Lancaster High in Lancaster, Texas has officially signed with LSU.
**Four-star cornerback Dwight McGlothern of Klein Oak in Spring, Texas has officially signed with LSU.
Five-star defensive tackle Jordan Burch signed with South Carolina over LSU.
The Tigers have the No. 4 recruiting class for 2020 with 22 signees. They have three open spots remaining.
____________
____________
Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.
Also, get additional sports information on our social media platforms.
____________
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.