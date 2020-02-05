River Pilots Prepare for Rough Spring

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - River pilots are bracing for another treacherous spring on the Mississippi River. They have brought in a former Navy Seal to help them train for conditions, which some say may have contributed to a deadly tugboat collision ten days ago..
The Mississippi River is always a force to be reckoned with but as it begins its annual spring rise river pilots take precautions.
" They have to be on their game both mentally and physically," said E. Michael Bopp, president of the Crescent City River Pilots Association.
Dozens of river pilots with the Crescent City River Pilot Association are undergoing special training this week to help them deal with the stresses of the rising and turbulent river.
"It takes a lot of mental performance, and all sorts of training to successfully do that," said trainer Adam La Reau. He is a former Navy Seal brought in to train river pilots, using techniques learned in his military training to help them focus. Everything from diet, to proper sleep is part of the lesson.
" They need top training, this is progressive, it's not happening anywhere else in the country," said Bopp.
it's serious business, piloting a massive tanker in turbulent river conditions, which may have contributed to several tug sinkings last year, and one ten days ago, near Luling where three crewmembers are missing.
"I think the current had everything to do with it...one tow attempted to meet another tow, and here we go, we sunk another vessel," said Bopp.
But it’s not just treacherous river conditions port pilots worry about, there are also concerns about big ships coming in from China.
"The last thing we want is a contagious situation coming into the United States," said Bopp.
The Coast Guard has notified captains of Chinese ships to alert them, if any crewmembers show signs of coronavirus. The local pilots, who board as ships approach the mouth of the river, are often the first to come into contact, and are learning the virus's warning signs.
"We're the first Americans on the ship, we're the first ones to see them, and quite frankly we are susceptible to getting it," said Bopp.
Between concerns over the coronavirus and treacherous river conditions, pilots are hoping that this week’s training, will help them weather multiple potential storms, with the main goal of saving lives.This is the first time that the Crescent City River Pilots have gone through such extensive training.
The river is at 15 and a half feet right now at the Carrollton guage, and is expected to rise, in the coming weeks.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.