Saints players to join Harry Connick Jr. in Krewe of Orpheus

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Harry Connick, Jr. will return to ride with the Krewe he co-founded with Captain Sonny Borey and his father Harry Connick, Sr.. Lundi Gras evening at 6 p.m.
Harry will lead The Beastly Kingdoms of Orpheus.
New Orleans Saints Cam Jordan, Thomas Morstead, Trey Hendrickson, Taylor Stallworth, David Onyemata and Marcus Davenport will also join the procession.
The Krewe’s signature Dolly Trolley will honor Son of a Saint and host its founder Sonny Lee and program participants.
These special guests will join previously announced Monarchs, Bryan Cranston, Charlie Day, Mary Elizabeth Ellis and Lauren Alaina to lead the procession of 30 floats, 1,200 krewe members, and 32 marching units.
Alaina will take the stage at the Orpheuscapade after party. A tribute to the Krewe’s 2020 Musical Legend, Art Neville, by his son Ian Neville and Foundation of Funk will be a highlight of this year’s event.
In addition to Alaina and Fondation of Funk performers include the Party Crashers, and the New Orleans based rock/pop cover band, Mixed Nuts featuring D.J. Jubliee, Choppa, and Cupid. The dynamic celebration is open to the public beginning at 7 p.m.
