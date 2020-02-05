One person injured in scaffolding collapse in Downtown New Orleans

They are asking to please avoid the Poydras Street and Convention Center Boulevard area. (Source: WVUE)
By Kendra Smith-Parks | February 5, 2020 at 2:09 PM CST - Updated February 5 at 2:51 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Scaffolding collapsed at the Four Seasons construction site in Downtown New Orleans, sending one person to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the New Orleans EMS.

The site is what many people in the area know as the old World Trade Center Building.

The collapse was due to high winds from a storm Wednesday afternoon as strong storms moved through the metro area.. Officials are asking to avoid the Poydras Street and Convention Center Boulevard area.

02/05/2020. #2 Poydras St. Construction scaffolding collapse. Chief C Mickal, NOFD Photo Unit.

02/05/2020. #2 Poydras St. Construction scaffolding collapse. Chief C Mickal, NOFD Photo Unit.

This is a developing story.

