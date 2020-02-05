Video: Young child assisting group of burglars, Youth mentors call for more programs

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Dozens more woke up to car windows shattered, and belongings strewn about.
Jim Watson hurried to an auto glass shop after his truck was hit on Camp street with several of his neighbors doing the same. After seeing how frequent the attacks are, he says there's no use getting angry.
“I could get upset and it would be fruitless, unfortunately, that’s what’s happening in the city right now,” Watson said.
A home surveillance video from Dreaux Avenue in Gentilly also shows a man break through a truck window. As he walks off, you see what appears to be a child run up to the jeep parked in front of the truck.
His legs appear to flail out the window as he rifles through the car, and they move onto other vehicles across the street and do the same thing.
Youth mentor Ameer Baraka says this kind of juvenile crime can be curbed when the community gets involved.
“Now who’s responsible for this? I’m responsible because these are African American boys, I’m responsible for this, black businesses are responsible, parents are responsible, the mayor is responsible because there have to be alternatives you don’t have that,” Baraka said.
Baraka helps host an after-school program, promoting literacy and mentorship. He says he's seen firsthand how programs that provide a good influence and education can put a child on the right path, a path he believes these children haven't seen.
“With these kids are doing they’re looking up to these guys who called themselves gangsters… You need literacy desperately because if you’re smart, the probability of you doing something wrong is low because you enjoy school. I can assure you that those kids can’t read or can’t write,” Baraka said.
Seeing the video, Baraka says without additional guidance for these children, he fears the worst.
Police say they received 21 reports in Uptown alone.
Baraka says they are always accepting more children into their programs.
