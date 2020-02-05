$200,000 worth of checks stolen from Gretna Post Office drop box

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Federal investigators are now looking into about $200,000 dollars worth of checks stolen from a drop box at the Gretna Post Office.
It’s an ongoing case with 40 victims mostly from the Gretna area. Victims have reported missing mortgage and car payments, among other issues.
Gretna police say that the post office has a history of problems and dysfunction.
“There’s been a problem of mail not being delivered, found in dumpsters just being disposed of bulk mail,' Gretna Police Chief Arthur Lawson said.
Chief Lawson says police have not yet identified any suspects.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.