Zack: Rounds of storms to continue thru tonight

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The risk for severe weather remains up through tonight as a strong cold front moves into the area.
Expect off and on storms to continue through this afternoon and evening as the cold front nears the region. The risk for heavy rainfall and gusty winds is highest in this set up although a tornado cannot be ruled out. As we move into the overnight hours tonight the front will move through leading to falling temperatures thus putting an end to the severe weather threat, but heavy rain will continue to be possible.
It’s not until Thursday morning that rain will taper to showers as temperatures fall into the 40s around the region. By Thursday afternoon the rain moves out as strong northerly winds bring winter back for a day. Temperatures during the daylight hours on Thursday will settle into the upper 40s to low 50s.
After a cold start on Friday, we quickly see a moderation in temperatures. It’s then back to the 70s by the weekend with some sun and clouds.
