Benchmark: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) _ Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $6.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 27 cents per share.
The electronic manufacturing services company posted revenue of $508.4 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $23.4 million, or 60 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.27 billion.
For the current quarter ending in April, Benchmark expects its per-share earnings to range from 32 cents to 38 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $530 million to $570 million for the fiscal first quarter.
Benchmark shares have fallen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $30.43, a rise of 14% in the last 12 months.
