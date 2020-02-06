Car burglars strike at UNO for second time in one week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Several dozen cars were broken into at UNO for the second time in the last seven days.
A UNO spokesperson said at 1:30 a.m., the alleged burglars smashed windows of the cars parked in the HPC and Engineering parking lots.
UNO police officers were patrolling the campus at the time, and school leaders believe the presence of an officer prompted the perpetrators to leave the campus.
The school said it is sharing surveillance video of a suspicious vehicle with New Orleans police.
“The University takes seriously its role in protecting both our people and property on campus. The UNOPD will increase patrols and surveillance, as well as work with our local law enforcement partners to safeguard our campus,” the university said in a statement.
If you see any suspicious activity, day or night, please call the UNOPD at (504) 280-6666.
