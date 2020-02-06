Focus now turns to 2021 recruiting class for LSU Tigers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - With 2020 National Signing Day in the books, the LSU coaching staff can now turn their focus to the 2021 recruiting class.
Right now, Coach Orgeron has four verbal commits in 2021. 5-star linebacker Raesjon Davis, 4-star wide receiver Deion Smith, 3-star defensive tackle Anthony Hundley, and West Monroe punter Peyton Todd.
The four recruits hail from four different states. Davis from California, Smith from Mississippi, Hundley from Florida, and Todd from Louisiana.
LSU will be targeting a host of big-time recruits from Louisiana. 5-star DT Maason Smith out of Terrebonne, 4-star WR Chris Hilton out of Zachary, and CB Sage Ryan out of Lafayette to name a few.
