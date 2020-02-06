Iconic Circle Food Store close to re-opening

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The iconic Circle Food Store is close to re-opening after businessman Sidney Torres paid $1.7 million for the building at an Orleans Parish sheriff’s auction in April.
Torres’ son works on the project and said the building has already undergone a lot of reconstruction as they dealt with flooding in the early stages, but says they’re bringing back an old staple to the community.
“We wanted to keep it kind of the old style and way they had it, they didn’t want to add anything too new to the neighborhoods, they wanted the families and everyone to still appreciate for the old historic monument that it is,” said Sidney Torres V.
The new Circle Food Store will include a pharmacy, a food hall for sandwiches and other hot plates, an ice cream shop and butcher as well.
Its target for opening is within the month.
