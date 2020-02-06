Lafourche sheriff: 9 arrested, 15 wanted for child support violations

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office arrested nine people who were wanted for making no attempt to pay child support.
“It is not our desire to put these individuals in jail for non-payment, but we must hold them responsible. We make every attempt to work with them to collect payments before making an arrest,” said District Attorney Kristine Russell.
The operation was a joint effort by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s Office, Thibodaux Police Department, Probation and Parole, Department of Social Services, and Acadian Ambulance.
There are a total of 25 warrants and officials say they expect additional arrests to be made in the coming days.
”We are very serious about those who are not living up to their obligations and taking care of their children. We’re letting them know that we’re not going to forget about what they owe, and we’re going to be very vigilant and aggressive in pursuing them and holding them accountable,” said Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre.
Russell continued by stressing the importance of their operation.
“Until we start investing in our children and our families, we will never see a change in our communities,” said Russell.
The following individuals were the focus of the operation:
· Aaron Cheramie, 26, of Golden Meadow
· Blaine Breaux, 32, of Galliano (Arrested)
· Brandon Dumas, 38, of Thibodaux
· Brandon Duncan, 27, of Thibodaux (Arrested)
· Christopher Miller, 42, of Cut Off
· Chance Hogan Jr., 40, of Raceland
· Clayton Duncan, 36, of Galliano (Arrested)
· Clifton Coleman Sr., 40, of Raceland
· Corey Thornton, 50, of Lockport
· Demont Johnson, 36, of Thibodaux
· Donald Mathews, 42, of Thibodaux
· Jeffrey Slack Sr., 48, of Thibodaux
· Johnathan Hebert, 30, of Lockport
· Larry Duncan, 53, of Thibodaux (Arrested)
· Maurice Brown, 36, of Thibodaux
· Michael Neely, 47, of Thibodaux (Arrested)
· Nicklas Lyons, 40, of Lockport (Arrested)
· Norbert Bouzigar III, 43, of Cut Off (Arrested)
· Roy Caine, 51, of Raceland
· Russell Lebouef, 40, of Larose
· Ryan Arceneaux, 41, of Lockport (Arrested)
· Steven Robinson, 51, of Raceland
· Theron Steward, 42, of Raceland (Arrested)
· Trimichael Cooks, 50, of Thibodaux
· Vinnie Himel, 29, of Thibodaux
Anyone who knows the location of any person wanted for failure to pay child support can submit information anonymously via Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by calling 1-800-743-7433.
