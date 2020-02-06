LSU softball opens 2020 season against Central Arkansas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 11/12 LSU softball team will open up the 2020 season against Central Arkansas Thursday, Feb. 6.
The first pitch is set for 6 p.m. in Tiger Park.
The Tigers will be returning 16 athletes from the 2019 roster and welcome seven newcomers. The return NFCA All-American Shelbi Sunseri and All-SEC performer Aliyah Andrews. The two were named to the Preseason All-SEC team and Andrews earned a spot on the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 50 Watch List last week.
LSU leads the series against Central Arkansas 5-0. The last meeting was back in 2018 when the Tigers claimed a 3-0 victory.
Fans not attending the season opener can watch the game on SECN+.
Next up for the Tigers will be the Tiger Classic taking place in Tiger Park Friday, Feb 7- Sunday, Feb. 9.
