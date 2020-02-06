LSU’s 2020 recruiting class holds down No. 4 national ranking

“One year we were ranked 15th, and we signed the Heisman Trophy winner out of that class, and Cole Tracy. We’re ranked 4th, that sounds good, it looks good. I think it’s the highest recruiting class we’ve had here, points wise at LSU. But we got to make sure those guys can play. After two days that goes out the window. But I do believe we have some great players in this class. I do believe these guys can continue to win championships,” said Ed Orgeron.