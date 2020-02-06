Mental health professionals testify in St. John ambush trial

EDGARD, La. (WVUE) - The defense of the men accused of murdering two St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Deputies in a 2012 ambush played testimony Thursday from mental health professionals.
Kyle Yoekel is currently on trial facing the death penalty in Edgard.
In court, they spoke about the other suspect, Brian Smith, who is accused of killing two St. John deputies in that 2012 ambush.
As part of Kyle Yoekel’s defense, his attorneys played recordings from Smith’s treating psychiatrist and a forensic psychiatrist. They both diagnosed Smith with schizophrenia and said he was paranoid and suffering from delusions as well as hallucinations at the time of the attack.
The forensic psychiatry expert testified that, “It is my belief that due to his delusions he thought he was acting in self-defense.”
She also testified that Smith started believing he was a special target for the FBI and the government because he had special knowledge that the government would do anything to keep him from dispersing to the public.
On the day of the ambush, she said Smith believed he shot at the deputies because he thought they were coming to assassinate him and his family.
Both Smith and Yoekel are charged in the August 2012 shootout with St. John Sheriff’s Deputies at a mobile home park in Laplace.
Deputies Jeremy Triche and Brandon Nielson were killed in the shootout. Two other deputies, Jason Triche and Michael Boyington were injured in the attack.
Police have said that Smith and Yoekel were members of a domestic terrorist group known ad sovereign citizens.
