MUGSHOTS: New Orleans ATM smash-and-grab foiled by police

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police said they quickly arrested four suspects Wednesday (Feb. 5) after they were found to be burglarizing a bank ATM at the intersection of Lake Forest Blvd. and Bullard Ave.
At about 2:47 a.m., NOPD detectives responded to a burglary call at the Capital One Bank location. Officers discovered four masked individuals allegedly attempting to burglarize an ATM outside of the location utilizing a black and silver Dodge Ram truck, chains, a pry bar and a sledge hammer.
The ATM was destroyed, but the suspects failed to gain entry into the machine’s contents, police said.
The four suspects tried to run, but police were able to catch them.
Those arrested included (pictured, from left)
- Justin Pierce, male, DOB: 05-13-1998
- Brishun Gary, Male, DOB: 06-12-2001
- Theodore Keys III, Male, DOB: 12-20-1980
- Tyrik Scott, Male, DOB: 01-05,2000
Each of the suspects was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for simple criminal damage to property, simple burglary, theft and resisting an officer.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact the NOPD Seventh District at 504-658-6070.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.