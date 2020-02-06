Parents Express Concerns over JP School Consolidation Plan

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Parents of Jefferson parish school students are being asked to absorb one of the most sweeping consolidation plans ever considered. A total of five schools on the east and west banks will be closed under the plan while five new K- through 8 schools would be created.
They are schools that many parents feel passionate about.
“It’s gonna affect a lot of people,” said one parent of a Riverdale Middle student.
Jefferson parish school board members are now being asked to consider a sweeping plan designed to help deal with a $16 million deficit which would call for big changes at 10 schools.
"It's a well thought out plan, when your average building is 55 years old and some of them are utilized under 40%. You have to figure out ways to get kids in better facilities, and be more efficient," said board member Larry Dale.
The plan is the brainchild of Jefferson school superintendent Cade Brumley after less than two years on the job.
"This is a plan that puts more of our students in higher performing schools, it gives families more choice, and expands, social and behavioral health services," said Jefferson Parish school superintendent Cade Brumley, PhD.
Under the plan schools like Jefferson Elementary would be closed, and melded into Riverdale Middle for the creation of a new k through eight school.
On the Westbank Douglass Elementary,would also be closed and consolidated with two other schools, including McDonogh 26, and parents worry about longer distances from school.
"It's very convenient, if she gets sick, we can walk," said one parent.
Some parents worry about mixing children as young as five with others as old is 14
" An eighth grader can be 14, and in the same school with a five year old," said a parent.
In spite of parental concerns, school officials say this new plan has a lot of benefits.
"Often what you find the older students become mentors for the younger students," said Brumley.
The superintendent says no teachers will be laid off and he says steps will be taken to find new jobs for 21 office staff who will lose their current positions.
"Wherever there's a reduction in support staff, we will try and fill those people in another position," said Brumley.
This is the second year in which the school system has consolidated. Last year, three schools were shut down, and 9 pre-k through 8th grade schools were opened, and he says test scores went up.
" It seems to be working, we have not lost the amount of kids that we lost in the prior year, and that's why we want to expand that model," said Brumley.
School board members now have one month to consider the consolidation plan that will not affect any high schools.
Jefferson parish school leaders say the deficit they are currently dealing with was caused by the opening of new public charter and other schools over the past decade. they say the system, which now has around 50,000 students, currently operates more schools than it did, when it taught 70,000 students.
The proposal calls for the creation of five new schools, for students in Kindergarten through 8th grade.
The changes would affect Ella Dolhonde Elementary... Harahan Elementary ... Hazel Park Elementary.... Jefferson Elementary... and Woodland West Elementary.
