Uptown residents have mixed feelings on ‘armed guard’ signs

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New bright, yellow signs along a stretch of Magazine Street, east of Napoleon, warn of armed guards patrolling the area. Despite a rash of recent break-ins in the area, some residents worry the signs may spark unnecessary fear.
“I was a little shocked,” said Alex Landin, a five-year resident of the area, “A little taken aback but then I thought, well, this is probably a good thing.”
John Ernst, an employee at Peach’s Record Store near Magazine and Napoleon, said that he’s glad that the signs are up and hopes that they are effective.
“I do know there have been some patrols throughout the area around the uptown area with armed guards. I do see them from time to time,” said Ernst, “The signage is new and I hope they do some good with all the break-ins, particularly the rash of break-ins and everything else we've had in the area.”
Kyle Owens, an Uptown resident, was a victim of one of those recent break-ins. Owens awoke Tuesday morning and found shattered glass by his vehicle. All of his belongings were a mess inside his car.
“It doesn't seem like much is getting done about this in the crime rate is just increasing, especially with car burglaries,” said Owens.
Owens, however, wasn’t too thrilled once he saw the new signs were put up and believes that pushing the city’s leadership is a better route for change.
“It's kind of scary to think that that's the kind of the steps that neighbors are approaching to protect their property,” said Owens.
WVUE-FOX 8 contacted the Touro-Bouligny Neighborhood Association. A representative for the Security District administrator was not immediately available for comment
