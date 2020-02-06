Zack: Rain moves out as the cold moves in

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Finally we are putting an end to the ugly weather over the past day or so and bringing winter back at least in the short term.
Expect lots of clouds to linger throughout the day today as all of the rain comes to an end. Those temperatures will remain chilly in the low 50s behind a brisk, northerly breeze. Eventually the clouds will clear this evening setting the stage for a cold night tonight.
Waking up on Friday it won’t be the rain gear you will need, it will be the jackets. We will see morning temperatures around freezing north of the lake with all other locations bottoming out in the middle to upper 30s. Even the city could dip to around 39 or 40. Frost will be likely in all outlying areas. That cold start will give way to a beautiful day as highs climb to near 60 under sunny skies.
This weekend looks to bring a quick moderating trend to the temperatures as we will be back near 70 both Saturday and Sunday. Now we could see a few clouds on Saturday but that will give way to more sun for Sunday. Get out and enjoy! Our next chance for rain quickly returns as you head back to work next week.
