Zack: Rain moves out as the cold moves in

Waking up on Friday it won’t be the rain gear you will need, it will be the jackets. We will see morning temperatures around freezing north of the lake with all other locations bottoming out in the middle to upper 30s. Even the city could dip to around 39 or 40. Frost will be likely in all outlying areas. That cold start will give way to a beautiful day as highs climb to near 60 under sunny skies.