Bruce: A Nice Weekend Ahead-Dry For Parades

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Clear skies with sunshine finally returns after a couple of stormy days. A cold start to your Friday as highs stay rise to near 60 Temperatures will rebound quickly over the weekend with lots of sunshine and dry conditions.
Big changes begin on Monday with a good chance for rain and storms. The warmer and more humid conditions return for mid February return to start the new week. . Temperatures will be above normal for much of next week. Rain chances will stick around for several days starting Monday.
