Chalmette Refinery named by EPA in top 10 for Benzene emmissions

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A new EPA report finds that a refinery in St. Bernard Parish is one of 10 across the country releasing high levels of a cancer-causing pollutant.
The Environmental Integrity Project released a report after examining emissions data from more than 100 refineries across the country.
The Chalmette Refinery was one of ten found to have markedly higher levels of Benzene at 37 percent above what is referred to as the EPA’s “Action Level”.
The numbers come from EPA air monitoring data at the fencelines or perimeters of the refineries.
Refineries found exceeding Benzene levels will be required to implement corrective measures.
Chalmette Refinery says it is aware of the findings and plans to have new equipment in place in March that should reduce Benzene emissions.
A spokesperson for Chalmette Refining says it is committed to ensuring that the facility operates safely, reliably and in an environmentally responsible manner.
