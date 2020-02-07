DATE IN HISTORY: 2017 New Orleans East EF3 tornado

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It was on February 7, 2017 that a rare EF3 tornado struck New Orleans East causing significant damage to areas along Chef Menteur Highway.
The extensive damage led to multiple injuries but no deaths were reported.
An EF3 tornado is said to have wind speeds between 136 - 165 mph. The National Weather Service does damage surveys after the tornado has passed to determine the wind speed rating.
The EF3 tornado in New Orleans was one of several tornadoes that day as a severe weather outbreak unfolded across the region. In fact, Watson, Louisiana was another location to get hit by a separate EF3 tornado. This marked the first time New Orleans has ever recorded an EF3 tornado within the city limits.
