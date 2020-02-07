Destrehan neighborhood development plan scrapped

DESTREHAN, La. (WVUE) - A controversial proposed Destrehan development is off the table for now.
DEQ documents indicate the developer withdrew plans for a subdivision on a former oil refinery site.
Near River Road, between Ochsner Hospital and the St. Charles Library, is where the 54-home subdivision was set to go until the developer’s plans changed.
A letter obtained through DEQ’s document portal indicates the developers withdrew their plan as well as their request for rezoning from industrial and commercial to residential.
Another letter reveals the developer is seeking to ‘refine his master plan for the entire development to address changes in the marketplace for current and future demand.”
When FOX 8 spoke to the property owner’s representative, he said work on parts of the site were on hold until an environmental engineer could evaluate a strange substance found. But he says this had no bearing on the withdrawl of the plans.
“The developer is working with several larger tenants that require a larger land site for regional style warehouses. Negotiations with these industrial tenants include changes that will be needed in the area that includes the approved preliminary plot,” says Joey Murray.
Property representative Joey Murray says the developer wants to wait until a new master plan is developed instead of amending the one that’s already been approved.
The plot of land used to be an oil refinery but Louisiana DEQ cleared it for industrial and commercial use.
Murray says the owner is unsure at this time what kind of residential use will be proposed if any.
