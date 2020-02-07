Kyle Joekel found guilty of murder in St. John deputy ambush

EDGARD, La. (WVUE) - Kyle Joekel has been found guilty of first degree murder in the killings of two St. John the Baptist Parish Deputies in 2012.
A jury began deliberating Friday afternoon in the death penalty trial of one of the men accused of killing two St. John Parish Sheriff’s Deputies in an ambush in 2012.
After hours of closing arguments from the state and Kyle Joekel’s defense team, the jury was handed the case and began deliberations.
During Joekel’s death penalty trial, jurors heard the state’s argument that there were two shooters that day, Brian Smith, who they say was the initial shooter. Then they argued Joekel picked up an AK-47 and decided to kill deputies in the ambush because he was and extremist who hated the police.
Investigators have said both men were members of a domestic terrorist group known as Sovereign Citizens.
St. John deputies Jeremy Triche and Brandon Neilson were killed in the 2012 shootout at a Laplace mobile home park. Two others were injured.
The state says Joekel even fired the high-powered weapon at Triche as he was screaming. Then, stood over Neilson and fired more shots into him while he was lying helpless on the ground.
Prosecutors also said during their closing arguments, “What is the truth in the case. The truth is Brian Smith is guilty of first degree murder and Kyle Joekel is guilty of first degree murder.”
But the defense has argued there was only one shooter that day, and it was Brian Smith, a paranoid schizophrenic.
In their closing arguments, Joekel’s attorney said, “The state had provided no evidence that proves Kyle Joekel planned with Brian Smith either of these killings or any of these shootings."
Joekel faces the possibility of the death penalty.
Sentencing is scheduled for Saturday starting at 8 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.