Lake Charles Police searching for missing teen

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is searching for a missing teen.
The teen is a 16-year-old white female who is about 5′3″ and weighs around 140 lbs. She has brown and blond hair.
According to police, she was last seen on Feb. 6, 2020 in the area of Lakeshore and Clarence Dr., wearing a navy blue sweatshirt with the word “Canada” written on it, dark blue and black pants, and Nike shoes.
The Police Department asks anyone with information on her whereabouts or who has seen her to contact them at 337-491-1311.
