Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

LOUISIANA BUDGET
Edwards to release budget proposal to La. lawmakers Friday
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration is unveiling a multibillion-dollar Louisiana budget proposal to lawmakers. Friday's planned release of the Democratic governor's spending recommendations for the financial year that starts July 1 will kick off months of budget negotiations between Edwards and the majority-GOP Legislature. Edwards' recommendations will propose boosting education financing and using money that isn't yet available to spend under the law. It includes $103 million from income projections that aren't included in Louisiana's official revenue forecast because the Legislature's new Republican leaders wouldn't adopt them. Lawmakers will craft a final version of next year's budget in the regular legislative session that starts March 9.
AP-US-WINTER-WEATHER
Storms sweep over Southeast with rain, wind, floods; 4 dead
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The governor of Virginia has declared a state of emergency as heavy rains and extreme flooding continue to occur in the Southeast. Gov. Ralph Northam says more than 500 people in the southwestern part of the state have been displaced by flooding and needed to be rescued from their homes. At least four people have been killed, with the deaths occurring in Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee. The storm has destroyed homes in Mississippi and Alabama, caused mudslides in Tennessee and Kentucky and flooded numerous communities. Tornado watches were in effect Thursday evening from northern Florida up through North Carolina.
INTERNET FINDS STOLEN PURSE
800 retweets to return stolen, pink purse to tourist
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A good Samaritan used the power of social media to track down the owner of a stolen pink purse. The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reports that 23-year-old Saarah Yob of Florida, was on a trip to New Orleans to celebrate the College Football National Championship when her Michael Kors purse was stolen. James Elmes later found the purse, which still had her camera inside. He posted a photo from the camera onto Twitter, asking for help tracking her down. Within 16 hours and 800 retweets he was able to get in touch with her and eventually return the purse and camera.
MOTHER-SEX TRAFFICKING CHARGE
Mother sentenced after pleading guilty to child cruelty
GLENMORA, La. (AP) — Several charges have been dropped for a Louisiana mother who was once accused of trafficking children for sexual purposes. The Alexandria Town Talk reports 35-year-old Lacey Chandler pleaded guilty to second-degree cruelty to a juvenile Monday. The plea deal allowed other charges against her to be dropped. Chandler and five others were arrested in August 2018 following a complaint from the state Department of Child and Family Services. Officials say her three daughters had tested positive for meth. Chandler was sentenced to hard labor, supervised probation and given credit for time served. It was also recommended that she get help for substance abuse.
FATAL PLANE CRASH
Sheriff: 3 killed in Louisiana plane crash identified
CHATHAM, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say three people are dead after a small plane crashed. Jackson Parish Sheriff Andy Brown identified the men as Chris Mudd and Wade Williams both from Shreveport-Bossier, and airplane pilot Robert Gilliam of Minden. Brown says the single-engine Cessna was heading from Jackson, Mississippi, to Shreveport in northwest Louisiana when it crashed north of Chatham on Louisiana Highway 34. State Sen. Jay Luneau says Mudd was the chief executive of St. Amant's Rehabilitation Services company and Williams was an employee. Details regarding the cause of the crash weren't immediately known.
FAKE SUBPOENAS-LAWSUIT
Prosecutor seeks end to lawsuit over fake subpoenas
New Orleans (AP) — Federal appeals court judges appeared skeptical as lawyers for the New Orleans district attorney asked them to end a lawsuit centered on the use of fake subpoenas to coerce uncooperative witnesses. Leon Cannizzaro and some of his staff are arguing that they are legally immune from claims made in a 2017 lawsuit. The suit followed a report by an online news outlet exposing prosecutors' use of documents that were labeled as subpoenas. In reality, the documents had not been approved by a judge. A panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Wednesday.
AP-US-WINTER-WEATHER
Snowfall blankets Texas, Oklahoma; Deep South to see storms
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A winter storm is bringing snowfall as far south as El Paso, Texas, while areas of the Deep South are at risk of severe weather including tornadoes and torrential rains. The National Weather Service says winter storm warnings and advisories are in effect from eastern New Mexico to the St. Louis metropolitan area on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Storm Prediction Center says severe storms are possible across much of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama later in the day. In Oklahoma, the heavy snow prompted the closure of the state Legislature, and dozens of traffic wrecks were reported in the Oklahoma City area.
PUERTO RICO-EARTHQUAKE-LOUISIANA
Louisiana helping Puerto Rico with earthquake recovery
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — More than 20 Louisiana state fire marshal employees are heading to Puerto Rico to help with earthquake recovery efforts. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the plans Wednesday after signing off on the deployment request from Puerto Rico's governor. Edwards' office said Louisiana is sending 23 people from the fire marshal's office, including deputies, building inspectors, plan reviewers and specialists in urban search and rescue. The group will travel Thursday and is expected to be in Puerto Rico for 16 days. Louisiana's contingent will help assess the thousands of damaged buildings for safety issues. Puerto Rico has been shaken by continuing earthquakes for more than a month.