Near freezing in spots Friday morning

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Clear skies and lighter winds by morning will bring lows into the 30s for most areas. Some spots will be near freezing well away from the lake. Temperatures will rebound quickly with lots of sunshine and dry conditions.
The weekend looks nice with a mix of sun and clouds and warmer temperatures. Big changes begin on Monday with a good chance for rain and storms. The unseasonable humidity will also come back. Temperatures will be above normal for much of next week.
