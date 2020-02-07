New Problems for Gretna Post Office

"The Postal Service appreciates its customers and always strives to provide the best possible service. Earlier today, there was an unexpected issue at the Gretna Main Post Office. It caused some services to be temporarily unavailable for a period of time and, as a result, customers were redirected to nearby Post Offices. We quickly resolved the issue and all services are now available. We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced by customers living in the Gretna community. The Postal Service is committed to making continuing improvements in delivery service. Local postal leaders responsible for the Gretna area have taken steps to ensure mail delivery is prompt, reliable, and efficient. This includes making sure staffing levels are correct, verifying that delivery routes are properly aligned, and providing training to employees. These efforts have brought improvements already and we appreciate our customers' patience as we continue to successfully resolve their concerns. Customers are reminded that, in order to address any service issues, they can reach us in a variety of ways, including by contacting their local Post Office, calling 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777), or visiting us on our website at www.usps.com/help for assistance."