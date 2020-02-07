New Problems for Gretna Post Office

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New frustrations over postal service boiled over in Gretna Friday. On the heels of an investigation into stolen checks announced earlier this week, customers were greeted by locked doors, for several hours all morning.
Some were trying to send out packages.
Others were seeking passports for their kids, and a trip overseas
Dozens were turned away at Gretna's post office, because the doors were locked.
Instead, they were greeted by a sign that said the branch was having mechanical problems
"I was dropping off a package...how big an inconvenience, I've got to go to another post office...it's vexing," said Jonathan Spielberger, of Gretna.
The closure comes on the heels of a major investigation announced earlier this week.
"There are 40 victims we got so far, from the Gretna area," said Gretna police chief Arthur Lawson.
Gretna police were called in, when dozens of residents reported checks mailed out from the Gretna post office, had somehow been stolen, and altered, with the victims being fraudulently robbed of about $200,000.
"We had a check that we though was lost, we re-issued, and that was taken too," said victim Robert Koch.
" The checks are being stolen, information taken, or amounts cashed," said Lawson.
Gretna police are now working with homeland security, and the postal service, in an ongoing investigation.
"No forced entry,and someone is getting into the box...or the boxes are overflowing," said Lawson.
Gretna officials say the problems have been happening for years.
"It hurts to see this happening to our residents," said city councilman Mike Hinyub.
Many residents only get delivery three days a week.
"I do know a lot of people having problems getting mail, and it's most of the people in Gretna," said Hinyub.
By midday the mechanical problem, possibly caused by a computer issue, was fixed but Gretna residents say they are looking for long-term solutions.
"Be accountable, that's what we look for," said Hinyub.
This afternoon, the Postal Service put out this statement:
"The Postal Service appreciates its customers and always strives to provide the best possible service. Earlier today, there was an unexpected issue at the Gretna Main Post Office. It caused some services to be temporarily unavailable for a period of time and, as a result, customers were redirected to nearby Post Offices. We quickly resolved the issue and all services are now available. We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced by customers living in the Gretna community. The Postal Service is committed to making continuing improvements in delivery service. Local postal leaders responsible for the Gretna area have taken steps to ensure mail delivery is prompt, reliable, and efficient. This includes making sure staffing levels are correct, verifying that delivery routes are properly aligned, and providing training to employees. These efforts have brought improvements already and we appreciate our customers' patience as we continue to successfully resolve their concerns. Customers are reminded that, in order to address any service issues, they can reach us in a variety of ways, including by contacting their local Post Office, calling 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777), or visiting us on our website at www.usps.com/help for assistance."
As for the investigation into theft, the postal inspectors office confirmed an investigation, but would not comment further since it’s still ongoing. If you feel you’ve been victimized, you may file a report at USPIS.Gov, or call 877 876 2455.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.