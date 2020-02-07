New 80,000-square-foot manufactoring facility to be built in St. Tammany

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards announced plans to build a new 80,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in St. Tammany.
Allpax Products LLC, a Kentucky-based packaging company, will use the location as a new headquarters and will make a $7 million capital investment, retain 55 existing jobs and create five new direct jobs.
“Louisiana continues to maintain our competitive edge by providing an outstanding workforce and a positive business climate for innovative companies like Allpax,” said Edwards. “By encouraging manufacturers to modernize their facilities and to reinvest in our people, we are securing our existing workforce and ensuring excellent career opportunities for the future in St. Tammany Parish and across our state.”
Allpax will build the St. Tammany facility in Northpointe Court, a business park north of Interstate 12 on La. Highway 1077. The new headquarters and manufacturing center will replace an existing four-building company site on Seymour Meyers Boulevard, south of the I-12 Goodbee exit.
“We’re very excited to begin work on our new facility,” said Allpax Vice President and General Manager Eric Hanrahan. “We’ve been fortunate that our business has grown significantly in the last decade, but it’s become more challenging to keep up with that growth. With this move we’re almost doubling our manufacturing capacity and centralizing our entire team under one roof. It will help us continue to deliver world-class solutions to our customers all over the world and allow our employees to be safer and more productive, while giving us room to continue growing.”
The push to get a company like Allpax began in October 2019 when Louisiana Economic Development began working with the St. Tammany Corporation and Allpax on the proposed facility. Allpax will also use Louisiana’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program.
“We are thrilled that Allpax continues to invest and grow in St. Tammany and across the region with a new state-of-the-art headquarters and manufacturing center,” said President and CEO Michael Hecht of Greater New Orleans Inc. “Our market is uniquely positioned to support the rebirth of manufacturing, with our skilled workforce and the commitment of our colleges and universities in providing essential skills and training. We look forward to Allpax’s continued success in St. Tammany Parish.”
