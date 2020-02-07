New 80,000-square-foot manufactoring facility to be built in St. Tammany

“We’re very excited to begin work on our new facility,” said Allpax Vice President and General Manager Eric Hanrahan. “We’ve been fortunate that our business has grown significantly in the last decade, but it’s become more challenging to keep up with that growth. With this move we’re almost doubling our manufacturing capacity and centralizing our entire team under one roof. It will help us continue to deliver world-class solutions to our customers all over the world and allow our employees to be safer and more productive, while giving us room to continue growing.”