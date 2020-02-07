Parts of Dillard University evacuated due to gas leak

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Parts of Dillard University are being evacuated because of a gas leak on campus, according to a school spokesperson.
Eddie Francis said a gas line was accidentally struck by a contractor on Friday morning.
Dillard University is located in the 2600 blk. of Gentilly Blvd.
Evacuation of Kearny Hall, Dent Hall, DUCIEF and Camphor Hall were made around 9:30 a.m. and the incident area is secured, Dillard said.
The buildings are located on the back part of the campus.
The New Orleans Fire Department and Entergy Mitigation team are investigating the incident.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.