Rain chances increase next week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Outside of an early sprinkle on Saturday, the weekend will get by rain free. That all changes next week as an active storm track brings several rounds of rain chances to the area.
Monday will likely be one of the stormier days followed by Thursday. Some showers are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday as well. Temperatures will be well above normal and the humidity will be high by winter standards.
At this time a cold front could sweep the area by the end of the week in time for parades next Friday.
