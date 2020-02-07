Sheriff: Terrebonne spa employee arrested for prostitution, drugs

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A woman working at a spa in Terrebonne Parish was arrested after an undercover officer accused her of offering sexual favors during a massage, the sheriff’s office said.
The TPSO narcotics division began this investigation after receiving complaints from the public of suspected prostitution occurring at Ocean Spa And Massage on West Park Ave.
On Thursday (Feb. 6), undercover agents entered this establishment and paid an initial price for a massage. The “massage therapist” began touching in an inappropriate manor and offered to conduct sexual favors for additional money, according to the sheriff’s office.
At that time other narcotics agents entered the building and took Xuequan Feng, 52, into custody. Feng was the only person working at this establishment at the time.
A search warrant was conducted of this building. During the search Agents recovered U.S. Currency that was hidden in multiple locations and some prescription pills. Agents also recovered bank account information and currency ledgers associated with this type of criminal activity, detectives said.
As a result of this investigation Xuequan Feng was arrested for Prostitution By Massage, Attempted Distribution Of A Legend Drug, Racketeering, Criminal Mischief, and Resisting An Officer.
She was jailed at Terrebonne Parish Criminal Complex where she is awaiting a bond.
