Tax breaks approved for New Orleans East economic development

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Members of the city council approved tax breaks for an Italy-based company that produces packaging for paper products.
Jeff Crevoiserat, one of the owners of Iriapak USA LLC., appeared before the council to discuss the nature of the project.
"What we do is, we produce packaging for, you know, plastic foil and we package, if you've seen a 12-pack of toilet paper for example, it'll say Scott Tissue on the packaging, we do the printing, so we purchase the foil and we print the customer's labeling on the foil and we deliver to the customer,” he said.
Cyndi Nguyen, the councilwoman representing New Orleans East welcomes the new economic development.
"Their investment will create 25 quality jobs in District "E" over the next three years,” she said.
The city says there are clawback provisions if the company does not reach the level of jobs promised.
