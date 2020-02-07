Trombonist Glen David Andrews in legal trouble at Criminal District Court

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Trombonist Glen David Andrews faces more legal trouble at Criminal District Court. His most recent arrest came the day after Christmas when police say an officer found Andrews unresponsive behind the wheel of a car in the 1000 block of Decatur. According to the police report, the officer was able to remove Andrews from the car when a ‘paper containing a white substance fell from the driver’s seat’. Police say it tested positive for meth.