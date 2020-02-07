Trombonist Glen David Andrews in legal trouble at Criminal District Court

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Trombonist Glen David Andrews faces more legal trouble at Criminal District Court. His most recent arrest came the day after Christmas when police say an officer found Andrews unresponsive behind the wheel of a car in the 1000 block of Decatur. According to the police report, the officer was able to remove Andrews from the car when a ‘paper containing a white substance fell from the driver’s seat’. Police say it tested positive for meth.
“He was arrested for it, and the District Attorney’s office hasn’t made a decision to accept those charges. If they do make a decision, we’ll deal with it when they do,” says Robert Hjortsberg.
Andrew’s attorney, Robert Hjortsberg has represented him several times in the past.
Besides Andrews’ latest arrest, he has two open cases in court.
“He has a domestic charge and an armed robbery charge currently pending in court right now,” says Hjortsberg.
Andrews is accused of robbing his manager at knifepoint of $2000 and during the course of the robbery, the manager activated his cell phone to record.
Police say the audio recording contains two male voices, one making several threats and the other is begging for him to stop.
The incident allegedly happened in November of 2018, but the manager didn’t report the crime until several months later.
“It took him almost a year to report the armed robbery, and he continued to work with Mr. Andrews after the alleged armed robbery occurred. It’s just unbelievable to think that someone who is the victim of an armed robbery would continue to work with the person who allegedly committed that armed robbery for six plus months and then report it later,” says Hjortsberg.
In the domestic abuse charge, Andrews is accused of punching the victim in the head and knocking her to the ground.
“He’s already entered pleas of not guilty in both of those cases,” says Hjortsberg.
According to pre-trial services, Andrews is a risk level 4, which recommends intense supervision.
Besides the pending cases in court, he’s been convicted in the past of three separate misdemeanor and a felony.
Andrews is a staple at Jazz Fest with multiple performances, and Hjortsberg says he’s expecting his client to perform again this year.
“Glen David is an incredible individual. He’s a very talented musician, and someone I’ve known for a very long time. Certainly, this is an unfortunate situation for him and something we’d rather not be dealing with. We are trying to resolve it in the best way that we can,” says Hjortsberg.
