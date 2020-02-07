Zack: Warming trend arrives for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - This is what we call a baby cold snap as it’s already back to the 70 degree temperatures as we move into this weekend. Thankfully though, it will remain dry.
After a cold start to your Friday morning, we will experience a beautiful afternoon. Sunny skies and comfortable temperatures will make for one of those perfect, crisp winter days. Highs today top out in the low 60s.
Saturday and Sunday do bring about some small changes as we will start to have periods of clouds mixed in with times of sun. Highs will be much warmer this weekend as we climb to the upper 60s on Saturday followed by the low 70s for Sunday. There is the chance for maybe a light sprinkle early Saturday but overall it will be a dry weekend for all of the parades.
A look ahead to next week shows rain chances quickly return as we head back to work on Monday. Those rain chances could be with us for multiple days next week as we move into a pretty wet pattern. Hopefully it can rain all week and clear out going into the following parade weekend. That’s something we will have to watch over the next several days.
