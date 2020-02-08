Burrow Road? Developer seeks to rename road after LSU QB, newspaper reports

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge developer is seeking to rename a small private road off of Highland Road in honor of LSU’s Heisman Trophy-winning, national championship-winning quarterback Joe Burrow, according to a report from The Advocate.
The newspaper reports Developer Matt Estopinal submitted a request to rename Henry Adams Road to Burrow Road to the East Baton Rouge Planning Commission.
Henry Adams Road is about a mile and a half from Tiger Stadium and LSU’s campus.
Estopinal is currently developing a project called Highpointe Oak at the intersection of Highland Road and Henry Adams Road.
The developer told the Advocate that renaming the road would be a “lighthearted way” to show appreciation for Burrow’s accomplishments at LSU.
Estopinal told the newspaper that no one lives on Henry Adams Road and he would actually park on the road before walking to Tiger Stadium during football season.
The East Baton Rouge Planning Commission will hear Estonpinal’s proposal to rename Henry Adams Road to Burrow Road on March 16.
