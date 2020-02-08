Cantrell administration defends hiring an out-of-state firm to investigate a city hall agency

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Top members of Mayor Latoya Cantrell’s administration defended the hiring of an out-of-state law firm to investigate the city’s Safety and Permits Department.
Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montano and City Attorney Sunni LeBeouf met with reporters on Friday and said the decision to look outside the city came after discussions and concerns about conflicts of interest.
"We realized that here locally it would be a problem, you know, there potentially would be conflicts because Safety and Permits touches much of the city of New Orleans in many respects and so those conversations certainly pre-dated the Hard Rock,” said LeBeouf.
Ultimately a decision was made to have former U.S. Attorney Kenneth Polite and his firm, Morgan Lewis, look into how Safety and Permits is operating.
"This entire investigation as it relates to Mr. Polite is a pivotal and instrumentally important decision by the administration,” said Montano.
They confirmed that the contract with Morgan Lewis was signed late last month by the mayor.
Montano did not rule out the possibility of Polite’s investigation uncovering information that involves the Hard Rock Hotel project.
“You follow where the investigation leads. I think that is the most known discussion topic as it relates to that,” said Montano. “How or if they conflate with some of the same investigations that are ongoing with our other agencies that’s to be determined.”
They said if the investigation into the Dept. of Safety and Permits uncovers information related to the Hard Rock Hotel collapse it will be turned over to the appropriate authorities.
"Certainly, we want to be cooperative with any and all investigations, we have been, and we will continue to be cooperative,” said LeBeouf.
