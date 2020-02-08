JPSO: Body found along a canal bank in Harvey

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) -A man’s body was found near a canal bank in Harvey Saturday morning, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Police say around 10:30 a.m., deputies were called out to the 1100 block of Tallow Tree Drive for a report of a body found along a canal bank.
Deputies located the victim, an unidentified male, who appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The victim was located on the side of the canal that is within the city of Gretna, however investigators believe the incident occurred in an unincorporated area of the parish.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
