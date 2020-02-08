Krewe of Poseidon keeps the good times rolling

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It doesn’t take long to figure out there’s something special about the Krewe of Poseidon. Created just five years ago, it has quickly become one of the favorites of Carnival.
“We had some big dreams. We had a lot of aspirations. This has really just continued each year to get bigger and bigger,” said krewe captain Ronny Kastner.
But what makes this Slidell parade so special is the krewe really seems to have figured out what parade goers like.
“We sat down from day one and we said we want to take a look from the spectator’s perspective. What do people want in a parade? Is it the revelry? Is it the artistry? Are they coming out for the bands? Are they coming out for the throws? What do they want to see?, “ said Kastner.
Kastner said in just a few short years their membership has grown to eight hundred members. He adds they take pride in making sure their parade is more than just about the floats.
He said they really want to entertain the crowds. They also try to go after special guests with familiar faces that everyone will recognize.
In years past, FOX 8 anchors Kim Holden and Shelley Brown have served as special guests.
They also try to bring in talented bands to perform.
“We do our homework and we scout a lot of groups. We’re looking for the best and that’s one of the things that we cherish. We want to have a fantastic lineup”, said Kastner.
The highlight band for this year will be the Southern University Marching Band.
The theme of this year’s parade is “Louisiana Saturday Night.”
Kastner said that once they came up with the theme they wanted to highlight everything that makes Louisiana special.
This year look for floats that depict Pontchartrain Beach, the Louisiana swamps, Louisiana State University and even FOX 8 Carnival Historian Arthur Hardy.
Kastner said they came across an Albert Einstein float and he immediately knew with a few adjustments it would look exactly like Hardy.
The krewe said their parade is also a combination of laughter, fun and family. It’s a mix that they hope will keep crowds coming out to Slidell to see them for years to come.
This year’s parade is Saturday February 8th at 6 p.m. in Slidell. Check out our special NOLA Weekend Section for the parade route.
