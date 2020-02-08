Louisiana Federation of Teachers disappointed after teacher raises left out of state budget

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Months of negotiations are expected with lawmakers now that they have the governor’s budget plan.
Governor John Bel Edwards’ proposed 65 percent of the general fund go towards healthcare and education. But something is missing from the proposal has some who work in schools upset.
Edwards’ budget plan prioritizes education.
The administration proposes pouring tens of millions of dollars into K through 12th too.
In all, the proposed budget earmarks nearly 40 percent of general fund dollars to education.
“We were very surprised by the budget the administration put out,” says Cynthia Posey.
And it was not a good surprise for the Louisiana Federation of Teachers.
Despite the millions the governor wants to set aside for students, the union’s legislative director says something was noticeably absent.
“Teachers should be treated like professionals,” says Posey. “They are the ones responsible for educating our children and for the future of Louisiana. And so far it’s fair to say they should be paid as such.”
Though the budget proposal allows school districts to offer instructors more money with their share of and extra $40 million, there’s no explicit raise for teachers.
“Our concern is the money has been put in level one which means it’s a block grant going to schools so they are under no obligation to put it into teacher pay raises.”
Posey says schools shouldn’t have to make the decision to use much needed funds to pay teachers more. It should be guaranteed through the budget.
“Teachers and school employees were disappointed because it was just $1000 in $5000,” says Posey. “But, we were under the impression it was going to be a multi-year project.”
The presentation is not what Posey had hoped for but insists this is only the beginning of the budget process and believes the public can steer lawmakers in a different direction.
“I think the conversation that need to be had is are we truly funding education if you have to pet one part of education against another,” says Posey. “We want to have a world-class education system. We need to fund it. And not just rob Peter to pay Paul.”
