Mainieri previews LSU baseball hosting Indiana in series to start 2020 season
LSU baseball head coach Paul Mainieri (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | February 7, 2020 at 5:14 PM CST - Updated February 7 at 8:28 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Paul Manieri met with sports journalists Friday, Feb. 7 to preview the Tigers hosting Indiana to start the 2020 baseball season in a weekend series beginning Friday, Feb. 14.

Mainieri said Indiana has had a mild winter and has practiced outside a good bit. He added the Hoosiers are an SEC-caliber team, with many guys drafted last season.

He also gave the pitching rotation for the season-opening series. Cole Henry will start on the mound Friday, Landon Marceaux will take the hump Saturday, and AJ Labas will be up first Sunday.

